Delhi Consumer Commission Clears St Stephen's Hospital of Negligence

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has exonerated St Stephen's Hospital of alleged medical negligence, overturning a previous district forum decision. The original ruling directed the hospital to compensate a woman approximately Rs 1.08 lakh for negligence-related claims. However, the commission found insufficient evidence to support such accusations.

Chaired by President Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal along with member Pinki, the commission assessed the hospital's appeal and expert testimonies. It was noted that the patient's higher risk of surgical site infections due to diabetes and her failure to adhere to medical advice were significant factors in her condition.

The commission emphasized the lack of conclusive evidence pointing to medical malpractice, attributing the infection potentially to the patient's poor hygiene or diabetes status. While dismissing the negligence claim, the commission advised the hospital to maintain precise medical records to prevent future disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)