Air Marshal Sanjiv Ghuratia Takes Over as Air Officer-in-Charge Maintenance

On 1 September 2025, Air Marshal Sanjiv Ghuratia, AVSM, VSM, assumed the prestigious appointment of Air Officer-in-Charge Maintenance (AOM) at the Indian Air Force Headquarters, New Delhi. Marking the solemn occasion, the Air Marshal laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, paying tribute to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. His appointment signifies the continuation of strong leadership in the IAF’s maintenance branch, a critical pillar in ensuring operational readiness and technological superiority.

Academic and Professional Background

Commissioned in the Aeronautical Engineering (Electrical) stream of the IAF in September 1988, Air Marshal Ghuratia has built an illustrious career spanning 37 years. His academic foundation is both broad and deep:

Engineering Education : Electrical Engineering graduate from GEC Jabalpur .

Advanced Studies : Alumni of BITS Pilani and Madras University , with a Doctorate degree from Bhopal University .

Professional Military Education: Attended the Air Force Technical College, Bengaluru, the Air Force Test Pilot School, Bengaluru, and the prestigious Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington.

In recognition of his academic and professional excellence, he has been conferred multiple fellowships:

Fellow, Royal Aeronautical Society, London .

Fellow, Aeronautical Society of India .

Fellow, Institute of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineers .

Associate Member, Society of Flight Test Engineers, USA.

He is also a Lead Auditor for ISO 45000 (Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems), demonstrating his expertise in both aviation engineering and organizational standards.

Distinguished Career and Service

Throughout his service, Air Marshal Ghuratia has held numerous key command and staff appointments, both in India and overseas:

Senior Maintenance Staff Officer (SMSO), HQ Maintenance Command (MC) , before assuming the role of AOM.

Served in a United Nations Mission in Congo , where his work was recognized by the Force Commander, UN , for exceptional contributions.

Held leadership roles across operational bases, training institutions, and high-level technical branches, contributing to the IAF’s modernization and mission readiness.

His career reflects a blend of technical mastery, strategic vision, and international exposure, making him uniquely suited for his new role overseeing maintenance operations across the IAF.

Honours and Awards

For his dedicated service and outstanding leadership, Air Marshal Ghuratia has been awarded:

Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) in 2016 , recognizing distinguished service of a high order.

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2025, awarded by the Hon’ble President of India, for exceptional service and leadership in the IAF’s technical and maintenance domains.

Responsibilities as Air Officer-in-Charge Maintenance

As AOM at Air Headquarters, Air Marshal Ghuratia will oversee the entire maintenance infrastructure of the IAF, ensuring that its fleet of fighters, transport aircraft, helicopters, radars, missiles, and ground systems remain mission-ready. His role includes:

Spearheading the indigenization of spares and systems in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Strengthening maintenance support frameworks for advanced aircraft like Rafale, Tejas, and future platforms.

Ensuring integration of cutting-edge technologies such as AI-driven diagnostics and predictive maintenance.

Enhancing the IAF’s self-reliance in aviation logistics and collaboration with DRDO, HAL, and private industry.

Personal Life

Air Marshal Ghuratia is married to Mrs. Archana, and the couple is blessed with two daughters. Known for his commitment to both professional excellence and family values, he embodies the IAF’s ethos of service before self.

The assumption of charge by Air Marshal Sanjiv Ghuratia as Air Officer-in-Charge Maintenance comes at a crucial time for the Indian Air Force, as it embraces rapid modernization while balancing indigenous development with global partnerships. His technical expertise, academic distinction, and leadership acumen are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the IAF’s maintenance strategy, ensuring combat readiness, and advancing India’s aerospace self-reliance in the years ahead.