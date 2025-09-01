Left Menu

Four-Week Extension Granted for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Records Reconstruction

The Delhi High Court has extended by four weeks the time given to the trial court for reconstructing records in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, involving the acquittal of former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar and others. This comes after issues regarding the thoroughness of the original investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted an additional four weeks to the trial court for the reconstruction of records in a significant 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The case involved the controversial acquittal of five individuals, including Balwan Khokhar, a former Congress councillor, for the murder of four Sikhs in Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad.

This decision follows the High Court's suo motu order from August 11, highlighting defects in the original investigation and proceedings which it described as having been conducted hurriedly. The High Court emphasized the necessity of an accurate reconstruction of the 1986 trial records to ensure justice for the victims and uphold societal rights to a fair investigation.

The bench, comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, stipulated that the trial court must submit a detailed status report within four weeks. The matter is scheduled for review on October 10. The importance of this case lies in its potential to re-evaluate decreed acquittals from a historical communal disturbance, ensuring judicial processes are thoroughly re-examined.

