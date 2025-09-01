Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Tightens Laws to Protect Public Utilities

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill imposing a six-month jail term and fine for disrupting public utilities. Initiated due to squabbles over lands originally owned by private individuals, the law aims to protect essential services from disruption and ensure proper use of government investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has enacted a new bill imposing a jail term of six months for private individuals who disrupt the functioning of public utilities. These utilities involve significant long-term government investment in essential services.

The legislation, known as the HP Prohibition of Change of Public Utilities Bill, addresses the issues arising from public utilities established on lands initially owned by private individuals. The government highlighted that these lands were usually procured through oral agreements or long-term leases.

With the rising value of these lands, some individuals have attempted to reclaim them, leading to disruptions of essential services. This law, supported by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and moved by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, ensures the protection of public utility lands and the maintenance of uninterrupted essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

