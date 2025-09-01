Land Rights Controversy in Tripura Amid Pipeline Project

Pradyot Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha Party, has raised serious concerns regarding the alleged eviction of tribal families from their ancestral lands in North Tripura. These areas are protected under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Debbarma claims he has received numerous complaints from residents of Damcherra and Panisagar facing eviction threats, despite their long-standing residence.

The district administration, however, has refuted Debbarma's allegations. According to North Tripura's District Magistrate Chandi Chandrana, compensation of Rs 46 lakh was provided for land where an underground gas pipeline by Indradanush Gas Grid Limited is being laid. The landowner, currently in Delhi, had agreed not to object during the project's execution but is now demanding a higher compensation amount.

Chandrana highlighted that despite efforts to resolve the issue through meetings, the landowner has been uncooperative. Debbarma, on the other hand, stresses that genuine tribal concerns over land and natural resource exploitation are being ignored, and dissenters are labeled as terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)