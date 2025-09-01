Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives in Utraula

A speeding truck collided with a motorcycle on the Utraula-Basti road, resulting in the deaths of Rajju and his aunt, Chinka. The police have seized the truck and are conducting legal proceedings. The incident highlights the dangers posed by reckless driving in the area.

In a tragic accident, a woman and her nephew lost their lives after their motorcycle was struck by a speeding truck on the Utraula-Basti road, police sources confirmed.

The fateful incident occurred when Rajju, aged 24, and his 45-year-old aunt, Chinka, were en route to Jogia village. The collision happened as they traveled past Kude Bedihar village.

Authorities have detained the truck, alleged to have been attempting to flee the scene. Legal proceedings are currently in progress, according to Circle Officer Raghvendra Pratap Singh.

