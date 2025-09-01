Himachal Battles Illegal Mining Amidst Border Disputes

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to tackle the ongoing issue of illegal mining in border areas shared with Punjab. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan announced plans to engage with Punjab's government and seek judicial intervention during a recent Assembly session. The minister highlighted that ambiguities in the border demarcation have led to unauthorized mining activities by individuals from Punjab exploiting the situation.

Local authorities, including the Nurpur police, have made several arrests, yet offenders frequently evade legal consequences due to the unclear boundary. Concerns were raised by Congress MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania, who noted the dangerous operations of a stone crusher near the Shah Nehar Barrage, warning that unregulated mining could result in catastrophic flooding across both states.

In response to other queries, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outlined plans to recruit 'Bijili Mitras' to address field staff shortages in the state electricity board, improving reliable power supply. Additionally, efforts are underway to address jobs on compassionate grounds and provide relief for victims of natural disasters, showcasing the administration's multi-faceted approach to governance.