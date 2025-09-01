Odisha Police Rescues Over 7,800 Missing Children and Women in 2025
The Odisha Police successfully rescued over 7,800 missing children and women through various operations in 2025. Among these, 'Operation Anweshan' was a significant initiative, recovering 358 children and 2,059 women in just a few days. Puri district led the efforts, with a notable number of recoveries.
The Odisha Police has staged a commendable effort in 2025, rescuing a total of 1,209 missing children and 6,667 missing women. A substantial portion of these recoveries was achieved through the special initiative 'Operation Anweshan'.
Conducted from August 18 to August 22, this drive alone accounted for 358 children and 2,059 women being found. Data from the police indicated that Puri district saw the highest numbers, with 45 children and 504 women rescued, followed closely by Bhadrak and Cuttack districts.
In addition to 'Operation Anweshan,' similar missions were organized in February, April, and May, leading to the recovery of more children and women, reflecting Odisha Police's continued commitment to solving missing persons cases.
