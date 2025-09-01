Left Menu

Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

A Kerala man, Nimesh E, lost nearly Rs 24.8 crore in an online trading scam. He was allegedly duped by Daniel via phone and Telegram, promising high trading profits on www.capitalix.com. Nimesh's complaint prompted a police investigation. The case involves charges of breach of trust and cheating.

A multimillion-dollar scam has surfaced in Kerala, with police launching an investigation into the allegations made by Nimesh E, who claims he was defrauded of nearly Rs 24.8 crore through a sophisticated online trading scheme.

The victim, Nimesh E from Kochi, lodged a formal complaint at the Cyber Crime police station. He pointed fingers at an individual named Daniel, who allegedly enticed him with promises of hefty returns through phone calls and a Telegram account named @capitalix_bot.

Nimesh transferred approximately Rs 24,76,21,042 following Daniel's guidance to trade on www.capitalix.com. However, the promised profits never materialized, leading to charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

