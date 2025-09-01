Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

A multimillion-dollar scam has surfaced in Kerala, with police launching an investigation into the allegations made by Nimesh E, who claims he was defrauded of nearly Rs 24.8 crore through a sophisticated online trading scheme.

The victim, Nimesh E from Kochi, lodged a formal complaint at the Cyber Crime police station. He pointed fingers at an individual named Daniel, who allegedly enticed him with promises of hefty returns through phone calls and a Telegram account named @capitalix_bot.

Nimesh transferred approximately Rs 24,76,21,042 following Daniel's guidance to trade on www.capitalix.com. However, the promised profits never materialized, leading to charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)