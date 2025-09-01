Govt Launches ‘Adi Vaani’, India’s First AI Tribal Language Translation Tool

In a pioneering step toward inclusive tribal empowerment and linguistic preservation, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs launched the Beta Version of Adi Vaani, India’s first AI-powered translation platform for tribal languages. The launch event was held at Samrasta Hall, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh (JJGV) celebrations, reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguarding tribal culture and heritage through innovation.

The ceremony was graced by the Hon’ble Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Shri Durgadas Uikey, who lit the ceremonial lamp in the presence of Shri Vibhu Nayar, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and other dignitaries. The event was also attended by Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi (via video conferencing), Shri Anant Prakash Pandey, Joint Secretary, and Ms. Deepali Masirkar, Director, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, along with leading experts from tribal research and academic institutions.

Why Adi Vaani Matters

Language is a core part of cultural identity, yet many tribal languages in India face the risk of extinction due to migration, modernization, and lack of formal preservation mechanisms. Adi Vaani seeks to bridge this gap by:

Digitally empowering tribal communities , particularly youth in remote areas.

Facilitating last-mile delivery of government services under the Adi Karmayogi framework.

Preserving indigenous languages by providing an accessible digital platform for translation and communication.

Enabling research and documentation, creating a permanent repository of linguistic data for future generations.

Innovation at One-Tenth the Cost

Described by Shri Vibhu Nayar, Secretary, MoTA, as a frugal innovation, Adi Vaani has been developed at nearly one-tenth the cost of commercial platforms. Built on AI and machine learning technologies, it integrates authentic linguistic data collected by State Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) and is designed with a feedback system to improve accuracy continuously through community participation.

This cost-effective model ensures that limited resources are maximized to deliver high social impact, aligning with the government’s Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Collaboration Between Government and Academia

Adi Vaani is the product of collaborative efforts between the Central Government, State Governments, Tribal Research Institutes, and premier technical institutions like IIT Delhi.

Prof. Ranjan Banerjee, IIT Delhi Director , highlighted that Adi Vaani demonstrates how AI can be leveraged for cultural preservation , ensuring that technology uplifts communities and traditions, not just industries.

Shri Anant Prakash Pandey, Joint Secretary, MoTA, emphasized that loss of language equals loss of culture and heritage, and hailed Adi Vaani as a low-cost, high-impact solution that can strengthen cultural continuity for India’s 700+ tribal communities.

Bridging Communication and Preserving Heritage

The platform is expected to cover a broad range of tribal languages, many of which have oral traditions with little written documentation. By digitizing and translating them, Adi Vaani will:

Create learning tools for tribal youth and schools .

Empower health, education, and welfare services in tribal areas by reducing communication barriers.

Provide a resource for linguists, researchers, and policymakers working on tribal issues.

It also opens opportunities for tribal artisans, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders to connect with broader markets and audiences, thereby strengthening livelihoods alongside language preservation.

A Step Towards Viksit Bharat

Minister Shri Durgadas Uikey hailed Adi Vaani as a transformational tool that will help tribal communities actively participate in India’s growth story during Amrit Kaal. He encouraged youth to use Adi Vaani not only as a means of communication but also as a symbol of pride in tribal heritage.

The platform resonates with the government’s vision of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, ensuring that tribal voices are not left behind in India’s march towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The launch of Adi Vaani marks a historic milestone in India’s linguistic and cultural preservation efforts. By blending cutting-edge AI technology with grassroots linguistic knowledge, the initiative stands as a model of inclusive digital innovation.

As it evolves from beta to full-scale implementation, Adi Vaani promises to empower tribal communities, preserve priceless cultural heritage, and bridge communication gaps, making India richer in diversity while moving towards a more connected and inclusive future.