Left Menu

Life Sentence in 'Chaat' Shop Dispute Murder Case

A 19-year-old was sentenced to life for the murder of his 16-year-old cousin over a chaat shop payment dispute. The altercation led to a fatal crutch attack, resulting in the death of Avinash Gupta. Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi delivered the verdict, accompanied by a fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:49 IST
Life Sentence in 'Chaat' Shop Dispute Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has sentenced a 19-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his 16-year-old cousin during a dispute at a chaat shop.

Convicted by Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi, Dinesh Gupta was also fined Rs 20,000.

The incident occurred on Doria Road when Dinesh refused to pay for his meal, escalating to a fatal attack with a crutch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

 India
3
Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

 Global
4
Ladakh's Stand: The Demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule

Ladakh's Stand: The Demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025