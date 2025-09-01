Life Sentence in 'Chaat' Shop Dispute Murder Case

A local court has sentenced a 19-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his 16-year-old cousin during a dispute at a chaat shop.

Convicted by Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi, Dinesh Gupta was also fined Rs 20,000.

The incident occurred on Doria Road when Dinesh refused to pay for his meal, escalating to a fatal attack with a crutch.

