Life Sentence in 'Chaat' Shop Dispute Murder Case
A 19-year-old was sentenced to life for the murder of his 16-year-old cousin over a chaat shop payment dispute. The altercation led to a fatal crutch attack, resulting in the death of Avinash Gupta. Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi delivered the verdict, accompanied by a fine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court has sentenced a 19-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his 16-year-old cousin during a dispute at a chaat shop.
Convicted by Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi, Dinesh Gupta was also fined Rs 20,000.
The incident occurred on Doria Road when Dinesh refused to pay for his meal, escalating to a fatal attack with a crutch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
