Kerala Redefines Teacher Eligibility Rules Following Supreme Court Verdicts

In a significant move, the Kerala government has redefined its teacher eligibility norms in response to recent Supreme Court judgments mandating Teachers' Eligibility Tests. The newly issued guidelines set clear qualification categories for teaching roles while eliminating prior exemptions for candidates with higher academic credentials.

Effective immediately, candidates holding K-TET Category I or II remain suitable for Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) teacher positions. Meanwhile, only K-TET Category III qualifiers will be eligible for High School teaching posts. The directive also demands that High School language teachers possess both K-TET Category III and IV credentials.

Despite past allowances, exemptions have been lifted for those with advanced degrees such as SET, NET, MPhil, PhD, or MEd, who must now pass the relevant K-TET tests. However, existing exemptions for Central Teachers' Eligibility Test (CTET) remain intact. The government emphasized the guidelines' provisional nature, given an outstanding review petition in the Supreme Court.