Left Menu

Kerala Redefines Teacher Eligibility Rules Following Supreme Court Verdicts

Kerala's government revamped guidelines for the Kerala Teachers' Eligibility Test (K-TET), aligning with Supreme Court mandates. Changes include removing exemptions for highly-qualified individuals and setting specific qualification requirements for various teaching roles. The guidelines await potential modification pending a review petition in the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:36 IST
Kerala Redefines Teacher Eligibility Rules Following Supreme Court Verdicts
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Kerala government has redefined its teacher eligibility norms in response to recent Supreme Court judgments mandating Teachers' Eligibility Tests. The newly issued guidelines set clear qualification categories for teaching roles while eliminating prior exemptions for candidates with higher academic credentials.

Effective immediately, candidates holding K-TET Category I or II remain suitable for Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) teacher positions. Meanwhile, only K-TET Category III qualifiers will be eligible for High School teaching posts. The directive also demands that High School language teachers possess both K-TET Category III and IV credentials.

Despite past allowances, exemptions have been lifted for those with advanced degrees such as SET, NET, MPhil, PhD, or MEd, who must now pass the relevant K-TET tests. However, existing exemptions for Central Teachers' Eligibility Test (CTET) remain intact. The government emphasized the guidelines' provisional nature, given an outstanding review petition in the Supreme Court.

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

 India
2
NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

 India
3
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

 India
4
Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026