Ladakh's Stand: The Demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule

In a bold move, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to prioritize their demands for statehood and the application of the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh in the next meeting. These demands were solidified in a joint resolution that also hinted at escalating their protests if neglected.

The LAB and KDA, influential groups within the region, have been actively engaging with the central government on a four-point agenda, which includes statehood, the Sixth Schedule's constitutional protections, the establishment of a dedicated Public Service Commission (PSC), and the allocation of two parliamentary seats. Their agitation has been ongoing for four years, reflecting deep-rooted aspirations for Ladakh's future.

The leaders of LAB and KDA emphasized the significance of these demands in a joint meeting, urging the Ministry to consider statehood and constitutional inclusion under the Sixth Schedule as priority topics. Despite a previous meeting on May 27 and a large protest in Kargil on August 11, progress with the Centre remains awaited.