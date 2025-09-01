Left Menu

High Court Shines Light on Women's Safety in Gyms

The Allahabad High Court expressed concerns about women trainees' safety in gyms where male trainers operate without proper safeguards. During a hearing involving a gym trainer accused of misconduct, the court highlighted potential legal violations. An investigation into the gym's operations was ordered, with further hearings scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has expressed grave concerns about the lack of safety measures for women being trained by male instructors in gyms. This matter came to light as Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav examined an appeal involving gym trainer Nitin Saini from Meerut, accused of using a caste-based slur against a female client.

During proceedings, the victim alleged Saini made obscene recordings of another female client and shared the material. Reflecting on these accusations, the court suggested that such actions could lead to charges under sections of the IPC related to outraging modesty and provoking breach of peace.

In an order dated August 27, the court emphasized the need for safeguards to guarantee women's safety and dignity. The court directed the Investigating Officer at Brahmpuri Police Station, Meerut, to affirm whether the gym was legally registered and to verify the role and arrest status of the appellant, while also checking if there are female trainers present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

