Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey to China: A New Chapter in Global Politics

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to China by train to participate in celebrations marking Japan's WWII surrender. The visit also emphasizes strengthening cooperation between North Korea and China, aligning with Chinese President Xi Jinping's call for fairer global governance and a new global security and economic order.

Early Tuesday morning, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed into China aboard his special train, marking a significant diplomatic journey to commemorate the surrender of Japan in World War II. North Korean state media confirmed his departure from Pyongyang for the Chinese celebrations.

Kim is expected to join the parade in Beijing, as reported by South Korea's Yonhap news agency. Photographs in Rodong Sinmun depicted Kim and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, aboard a familiar green bulletproof train, previously used for travels to China and Russia.

Coinciding with Kim's visit, North Korea vocalized support for Chinese President Xi Jinping's summit remarks advocating fairer global governance. This move underlines the strengthening bonds between North Korea and China, as Xi promotes a new global order focused on the 'Global South', challenging U.S. dominance.

