Tragedy in Marra Mountains: Sudan Landslide Claims 1,000 Lives
A catastrophic landslide in Sudan's Marra Mountains has left only one survivor, killing at least 1,000 people. The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army calls for international aid to recover bodies, as the devastating two-year civil war exacerbates the already dire situation for those seeking refuge from conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 05:23 IST
In a tragic event, a landslide in Sudan's Marra Mountains has claimed the lives of at least 1,000 people, leaving only one survivor, as reported by the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army on Monday.
The disaster occurred on August 31, following heavy rainfall in the conflict-ridden Darfur region. The displaced villagers had initially sought safety in the mountains while fleeing violence between the Sudanese army and RSF paramilitaries.
The region, already crippled by a two-year civil war, now faces agonizing grief as bodies remain buried under the rubble. The movement has urged the UN and international organizations to assist in recovery efforts.
