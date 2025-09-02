Tragedy in Marra Mountains: Sudan Landslide Claims 1,000 Lives

In a tragic event, a landslide in Sudan's Marra Mountains has claimed the lives of at least 1,000 people, leaving only one survivor, as reported by the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army on Monday.

The disaster occurred on August 31, following heavy rainfall in the conflict-ridden Darfur region. The displaced villagers had initially sought safety in the mountains while fleeing violence between the Sudanese army and RSF paramilitaries.

The region, already crippled by a two-year civil war, now faces agonizing grief as bodies remain buried under the rubble. The movement has urged the UN and international organizations to assist in recovery efforts.