Belgium Backs Palestinian Statehood Amid Global Pressure on Israel

In a significant diplomatic move, Belgium announced its support for recognizing a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly, following in the footsteps of Australia, Britain, Canada, and France. This declaration intensifies the global pressure on Israel, currently facing widespread criticism for its military stance in Gaza.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot emphasized Belgium's backing by joining the New York Declaration's signatories, aimed at achieving a two-state solution where a peaceful Palestinian state coexists alongside Israel. The announcement comes against the backdrop of what Prevot describes as a 'humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine,' especially in Gaza.

As part of its stance, Belgium plans to implement 12 sanctions against Israel, including restrictions on products from Israeli settlements and a review of procurement policies with Israeli companies. The decision underscores Belgium's intent to pressure both the Israeli government and Hamas to foster a tangible political resolution, in alignment with United Nations' directives.

