Belgium Backs Palestinian Statehood Amid Global Pressure on Israel

Belgium has declared its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, joining other countries like Australia, Britain, Canada, and France. This move adds to the international pressure on Israel amidst criticism over its actions in Gaza. Belgium also plans to impose sanctions on Israel, highlighting humanitarian concerns in Palestine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 08:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Belgium announced its support for recognizing a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly, following in the footsteps of Australia, Britain, Canada, and France. This declaration intensifies the global pressure on Israel, currently facing widespread criticism for its military stance in Gaza.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot emphasized Belgium's backing by joining the New York Declaration's signatories, aimed at achieving a two-state solution where a peaceful Palestinian state coexists alongside Israel. The announcement comes against the backdrop of what Prevot describes as a 'humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine,' especially in Gaza.

As part of its stance, Belgium plans to implement 12 sanctions against Israel, including restrictions on products from Israeli settlements and a review of procurement policies with Israeli companies. The decision underscores Belgium's intent to pressure both the Israeli government and Hamas to foster a tangible political resolution, in alignment with United Nations' directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

