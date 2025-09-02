Left Menu

PM Modi's Northeast Odyssey: Bridging with Rails and Resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13. He will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram and make his first visit to Manipur since violence erupted there in May 2023. Preparations are underway to ensure successful events in both states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 02-09-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 08:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to make a significant visit to Mizoram and Manipur on September 13, according to officials based in Aizawl.

His itinerary includes inaugurating the much-anticipated Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram, a critical project under the Centre's Act East Policy aimed at fortifying connectivity and economic ties in the Northeast region.

This trip marks PM Modi's first visit to Manipur since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023, reinforcing his commitment to the affected states.

