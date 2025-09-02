New Law Cuts Red Tape to Boost Aquaculture Industry Growth to $3B by 2035

The aquaculture industry has been handed a major boost with the passing of new legislation aimed at reducing regulatory hurdles and providing greater certainty for marine farmers. Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones announced that the Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Bill, passed last month, will protect marine farmers from costly and disruptive consent reviews until 2030.

Supporting Ambitious Growth Targets

The move aligns with the Coalition Government’s ambitious target for the aquaculture industry to generate $3 billion in annual revenue by 2035. According to Mr Jones, the industry has significant potential to expand its contribution to both the domestic economy and New Zealand’s export earnings.

“Aquaculture already provides jobs, income, and export dollars for New Zealand. Our goal is to give marine farmers the certainty they need to scale up their operations,” Mr Jones said. “This Government is clearing away unnecessary bureaucratic barriers so businesses can focus on innovation and growth.”

What the New Law Changes

The amendment bill specifically restricts the ability of councils to use section 128 of the Resource Management Act (RMA) to review conditions of coastal permits until September 2030. Previously, councils could initiate frequent reviews, creating what industry advocates described as an unpredictable and costly burden for marine farmers.

“This change stops overzealous regulation that distracted farmers from doing what they do best—farming the oceans and creating jobs,” Mr Jones said. “Marine farmers should be investing in new technology, sustainability, and export growth, not caught up in paperwork.”

Building on Earlier Reforms

This legislation builds on the Resource Management (Extended Duration of Coastal Permits for Marine Farms) Amendment Bill, passed in 2024. That law extended coastal permits for marine farms by 20 years, giving businesses longer-term security for their investments.

It also introduced a new framework for councils to review consent conditions. Under the reformed process:

Councils must bear the costs of reviews, reducing financial pressure on farmers.

Reviews are limited to one per consent, minimizing regulatory uncertainty.

Reviews can only occur when strictly necessary, ensuring they are used sparingly and fairly.

These safeguards remain in place until September 2030, providing what Mr Jones called a “stable and predictable regulatory environment” for the industry.

Industry and Regional Impact

Aquaculture is already a cornerstone of New Zealand’s seafood industry, particularly in regions such as Marlborough, Northland, and the Coromandel. Mussel, salmon, and oyster farming not only generate export income but also sustain thousands of regional jobs.

With the new law, marine farmers are expected to channel their resources into expanding production capacity, hiring more workers, and improving environmental sustainability practices. For many, the reforms reduce uncertainty, making it easier to secure finance for new investments and infrastructure.

A Long-Term Vision for Growth

Minister Jones stressed that the reforms reflect the Government’s commitment to balancing growth with responsible environmental management. While the suspension of frequent reviews gives marine farmers breathing space, the safeguard process introduced last year ensures that councils can still intervene if conditions warrant action.

“These changes strike the right balance,” Mr Jones said. “We are enabling the industry to grow responsibly, bring in more export dollars, and create more jobs for New Zealanders, while keeping safeguards in place to protect our environment.”

With regulatory certainty now in place until 2030, the aquaculture sector is positioned to pursue bold expansion plans and help New Zealand reach its $3 billion revenue target by 2035.