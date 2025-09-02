Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Meat-Throwing Incident in Gorakhpur Temple

Umesh Yadav was arrested after allegedly throwing meat at women during a prayer service at a Hanuman temple in Gorakhpur. The incident caused panic among worshippers, leading to his apprehension by locals and subsequent police pacification of a concerned crowd demanding further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:04 IST
A significant unrest unfolded in Gorakhpur's Pipraich area when Umesh Yadav allegedly threw meat pieces at women in the midst of a prayer service at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple. The incident, which took place Monday evening, alarmed attendees and disrupted the religious observance.

According to police reports, Umesh Yadav, 35, was under the influence of alcohol when he flung meat pieces during the ongoing 'aarti', causing panic among the gathered worshippers. Quickly apprehended by local residents, Yadav was handed over to law enforcement after being beaten by the enraged crowd.

Authorities investigating the incident revealed that Yadav had recently returned from Hyderabad where he worked in painting and dyeing. The police confronted a crowd that assembled at the station demanding further arrests, calming them by promising a thorough probe into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

