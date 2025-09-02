Left Menu

Putin and Xi Unite: Strengthening Russia-China Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to enhance Russia's strategic partnership with China, emphasizing high-level communications. This statement coincides with Putin's visit to China, where he is scheduled to attend a military parade with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tiananmen Square.

Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's commitment to bolster its strategic alliance with China, as reported by Russia's RIA state news agency on Tuesday. Putin emphasized the importance of maintaining high-level contacts between the two countries.

The announcement comes as Putin visits China to participate in a military parade at Tiananmen Square on Wednesday. He will be accompanied by Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting the strengthening ties between the two nations.

This visit and Putin's statements underscore the growing partnership and diplomatic alignment between Russia and China, further consolidating their positions on the global stage.

