Activists Face Legal Action for Disruptive Social Media Videos

Belthangady police have registered cases against activists Girish Mattannanavar and Mahesh Shetty Thimarody for circulating videos that allegedly disturbed communal harmony. The digital content, described as provocative, prompted legal action based on complaints filed by local residents.

On August 30, Praveen K R of Dharmasthala filed the first complaint, accusing the activists of masterminding the distribution of false videos. Subsequently, another complaint by Rajendra Das D followed on September 1, targeting Mattannanavar for purportedly offensive remarks shared on a local media channel.

Authorities have underscored the significance of maintaining social media decorum in Dakshina Kannada amid growing surveillance. Investigations are ongoing, with police collecting statements and digital evidence to substantiate the charges.