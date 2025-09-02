Left Menu

Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

The Crime Branch Kashmir registered a case against four individuals involved in a Rs 53 lakh land fraud. A complaint led to an investigation revealing that land brokers and collaborators deceitfully obtained money by manipulating documents and processes, prompting ongoing inquiries to expose the entire conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:03 IST
Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch Kashmir has brought to light a major land fraud case involving a whopping Rs 53 lakh. Four suspects have been identified, including Tariq Ahmad Hajam and Ghulam Hassan Mir, with ties to locals Sonaullah Mir and Razzak Mir.

The Economic Offences Wing has registered the FIR following allegations of a severe financial scam involving manipulated property documents. The accused, alongside complicit revenue officials, allegedly deceived the victim by promising facilitation in a land deal.

Investigations are ongoing as the police aim to unravel the full extent of the fraudulent activity and identify all individuals, including public servants, implicated in this criminal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones

Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New S...

 United Kingdom
2
BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

 India
3
BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploitation

BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploi...

 India
4
Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025