Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

The Crime Branch Kashmir has brought to light a major land fraud case involving a whopping Rs 53 lakh. Four suspects have been identified, including Tariq Ahmad Hajam and Ghulam Hassan Mir, with ties to locals Sonaullah Mir and Razzak Mir.

The Economic Offences Wing has registered the FIR following allegations of a severe financial scam involving manipulated property documents. The accused, alongside complicit revenue officials, allegedly deceived the victim by promising facilitation in a land deal.

Investigations are ongoing as the police aim to unravel the full extent of the fraudulent activity and identify all individuals, including public servants, implicated in this criminal act.

