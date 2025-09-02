Left Menu

Madani Demands Fair Eviction Process in Assam

Jamiat-Ulema-E-Hind president Arshad Madani has urged the Assam government to adhere to Supreme Court guidelines during eviction drives. He emphasized the rehabilitation of affected bona fide citizens. Despite not opposing evictions, Madani criticized 'hateful' execution, responding to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's critique.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:22 IST
Madani Demands Fair Eviction Process in Assam
eviction
  • Country:
  • India

Jamiat-Ulema-E-Hind president Arshad Madani called on the Assam government to ensure eviction drives comply with Supreme Court directives. Speaking at a press conference, Madani stressed the necessity for fair rehabilitation of legit citizens who face eviction impacts.

Madani clarified that he is not against eviction initiatives, acknowledging governmental needs like road expansion. However, he emphasized that such actions must strictly follow legal guidelines to prevent unfair practices.

In response to criticism from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madani stated his willingness to discuss the issue directly, having been on site with affected residents in Goalpara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones

Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New S...

 United Kingdom
2
BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

 India
3
BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploitation

BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploi...

 India
4
Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025