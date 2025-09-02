Madani Demands Fair Eviction Process in Assam

Jamiat-Ulema-E-Hind president Arshad Madani called on the Assam government to ensure eviction drives comply with Supreme Court directives. Speaking at a press conference, Madani stressed the necessity for fair rehabilitation of legit citizens who face eviction impacts.

Madani clarified that he is not against eviction initiatives, acknowledging governmental needs like road expansion. However, he emphasized that such actions must strictly follow legal guidelines to prevent unfair practices.

In response to criticism from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madani stated his willingness to discuss the issue directly, having been on site with affected residents in Goalpara.

