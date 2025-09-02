Left Menu

Court Rejects Goa's Post-Process Sport Quota in Medical Admissions

The Bombay High Court annulled Goa's move to introduce a sports quota for medical and dental college admissions. The court ruled that introducing the quota after the admission process began violated existing rules. The judgment was based on a candidate's petition challenging the procedure's fairness and transparency.

Updated: 02-09-2025 13:53 IST
The Bombay High Court has nullified the Goa government's attempt to implement a sports quota for medical and dental college admissions post-process commencement. The court's decision came after a petition by a NEET candidate who argued that this move was contrary to the rules set in the admission prospectus.

In a significant ruling, Justices Bharati H Dangre and Nivedita P Mehta declared that the common admission prospectus for 2025-26 possesses legal authority and is binding on both authorities and candidates. By inviting applications under a new category without amending the prospectus, Goa had changed the rules mid-game, the court noted.

The court emphasized the need for consistency and transparency in admission procedures. Supporting sports initiatives must occur before admissions begin, not during, the bench stated, thereby upholding the principles of fairness and governance in educational admissions.

