China Warns U.S. Against Greenland Power Moves

China has urged the United States not to use other countries to pursue its own interests after President Trump mentioned acquiring Greenland to prevent Russian or Chinese occupation. Beijing emphasizes that the Arctic is of global interest and calls for mutual respect for lawful activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:07 IST
China has advised the United States against leveraging other nations as part of its geopolitical strategies. This response comes after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated interest in acquiring Greenland to counter Russia or China's influence.

Speaking at a press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized the Arctic's significance to the international community. She reaffirmed China's commitment to fostering peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Arctic region.

Mao further expressed the need for respecting the rights of all nations to engage in lawful activities in the Arctic, stressing international cooperation and mutual respect.

