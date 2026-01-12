China Warns U.S. Against Greenland Power Moves
China has urged the United States not to use other countries to pursue its own interests after President Trump mentioned acquiring Greenland to prevent Russian or Chinese occupation. Beijing emphasizes that the Arctic is of global interest and calls for mutual respect for lawful activities in the region.
- Country:
- China
China has advised the United States against leveraging other nations as part of its geopolitical strategies. This response comes after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated interest in acquiring Greenland to counter Russia or China's influence.
Speaking at a press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized the Arctic's significance to the international community. She reaffirmed China's commitment to fostering peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Arctic region.
Mao further expressed the need for respecting the rights of all nations to engage in lawful activities in the Arctic, stressing international cooperation and mutual respect.
ALSO READ
Russian Railways Faces Economic Setback with Decline in Cargo Volumes
I hope President Donald Trump will visit India in next one-two years: US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.
Freezing Kyiv: Power Struggles Amid Russian Attacks
Russia's Turn for Peace: EU's Call to Action
Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot