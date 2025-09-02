Left Menu

Nagaland Assembly Defers Crucial Discussion on Prohibition of Satanic Worship

The Nagaland Assembly postponed a discussion on prohibiting Satanic Worship, initially set for the first day of the monsoon session. MLA Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu pushed for the attention on this matter, which is considered of urgent public importance. Concerns were raised by the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum.

The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday delayed a planned discussion about prohibiting Satanic Worship, initially scheduled for debate on the opening day of the monsoon session.

MLA Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu, from the Naga People's Front, had highlighted the topic as one of urgent public importance. The House was set to discuss it based on Rule 54 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assembly.

The Assembly's secretariat had confirmed the topic's admission. However, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announced it would be deferred for further study, following requests from Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Longkumer. The Nagaland Joint Christian Forum expressed concerns that such discussions might inadvertently validate a practice they deemed alien and universally rejected by Naga society.

