Strengthening Hindi: New Advisory Committee Formed

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has restructured its Hindi Advisory Committee, aiming to bolster the application of Hindi in official proceedings, as per a recent notification.

Chaired by Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar, with ministers of state B L Verma and Ramdas Athawale as deputy heads, the committee is tasked with evaluating the implementation of the official language policy and recommending measures to increase Hindi usage within the ministry and its various associated bodies.

The committee includes a diverse group of Parliament members, Hindi scholars, and government officials. The tenure of this committee is set for three years, aligning with a commitment to foster linguistic inclusivity.