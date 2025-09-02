Left Menu

Strengthening Hindi: New Advisory Committee Formed

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has revamped its Hindi Advisory Committee to enhance the use of Hindi within official operations. Chaired by Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar, the committee includes Hindi scholars and government officials to review language policies and propose greater Hindi adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:35 IST
Strengthening Hindi: New Advisory Committee Formed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has restructured its Hindi Advisory Committee, aiming to bolster the application of Hindi in official proceedings, as per a recent notification.

Chaired by Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar, with ministers of state B L Verma and Ramdas Athawale as deputy heads, the committee is tasked with evaluating the implementation of the official language policy and recommending measures to increase Hindi usage within the ministry and its various associated bodies.

The committee includes a diverse group of Parliament members, Hindi scholars, and government officials. The tenure of this committee is set for three years, aligning with a commitment to foster linguistic inclusivity.

TRENDING

1
Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions

Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Connection

Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Conn...

 India
3
Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

 India
4
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025