Central Vigilance Commission Raises Alarm Over Government Non-Compliance

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has flagged 23 instances of governmental non-compliance with its corruption-related advice, as revealed in its latest annual report.

The Ministry of Railways and public sector entities like the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL) are among the top violators.

Such deviations weaken the vigilance process and highlight a significant concern over the impartiality and efficacy of the vigilance administration.

