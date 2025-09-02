Left Menu

Central Vigilance Commission Raises Alarm Over Government Non-Compliance

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has identified 23 cases where governmental departments failed to follow its advice in corruption cases. Notable offenders include the Ministry of Railways and various public enterprises. The non-compliance undermines the vigilance process and highlights concerns in the impartiality of the administrative framework.

Updated: 02-09-2025 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has flagged 23 instances of governmental non-compliance with its corruption-related advice, as revealed in its latest annual report.

The Ministry of Railways and public sector entities like the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL) are among the top violators.

Such deviations weaken the vigilance process and highlight a significant concern over the impartiality and efficacy of the vigilance administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

