Global Aid Mobilizes for Earthquake-Stricken Afghanistan

Afghanistan is grappling with one of its deadliest earthquakes in recent memory, prompting appeals for international aid to alleviate the aftermath that claimed over 1,100 lives. The Taliban government is urging the global community for immediate assistance as rescue operations continue in the devastated regions.

Response to the crisis has seen a buildup of international solidarity. Nations like India have mobilized support, sending vital supplies and food to the affected areas. The UAE has deployed rescue teams, while Britain announced financial aid, contingent on bypassing Taliban channels to ensure proper allocation.

Despite these pledges, Afghanistan's aid influx remains impeded by its global political isolation since the Taliban's ascent in 2021. Relief efforts from international organizations, including UNICEF and the EU, are underway, though challenges in distribution and logistics persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)