Left Menu

Global Aid Mobilizes for Earthquake-Stricken Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Taliban government is seeking international assistance after an earthquake killed over 1,100 people. Nations including India, UAE, Britain, and entities like UNICEF and the EU are providing aid. Challenges persist due to Afghanistan's political isolation since the 2021 Taliban takeover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:01 IST
Global Aid Mobilizes for Earthquake-Stricken Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Afghanistan is grappling with one of its deadliest earthquakes in recent memory, prompting appeals for international aid to alleviate the aftermath that claimed over 1,100 lives. The Taliban government is urging the global community for immediate assistance as rescue operations continue in the devastated regions.

Response to the crisis has seen a buildup of international solidarity. Nations like India have mobilized support, sending vital supplies and food to the affected areas. The UAE has deployed rescue teams, while Britain announced financial aid, contingent on bypassing Taliban channels to ensure proper allocation.

Despite these pledges, Afghanistan's aid influx remains impeded by its global political isolation since the Taliban's ascent in 2021. Relief efforts from international organizations, including UNICEF and the EU, are underway, though challenges in distribution and logistics persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions

Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Connection

Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Conn...

 India
3
Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

 India
4
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025