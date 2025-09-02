Left Menu

China Calls on Pakistan to Enhance Security Amid Mounting Militancy Threats

China is urging Pakistan to bolster security for Chinese nationals working on infrastructure projects in the region. The safety concerns are straining the nations' alliance, with China advocating for enhanced protective measures. Despite efforts, threats remain in provinces like Balochistan, impacting the progress of Chinese investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:16 IST
China has urged Pakistan to enhance the security measures for its nationals working on important infrastructure projects, following a series of militant attacks targeting Chinese citizens. These projects are crucial components of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative in South Asia. The security of Chinese workers has remained a persistent concern, influencing the diplomatic relations between the two allied nations.

During a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, President Xi expressed support for Pakistan's anti-terrorism efforts while emphasizing the necessity for Pakistan to improve safety protocols for Chinese personnel and projects. The summit, hosted in the Chinese city of Tianjin, gathered over 20 non-Western leaders. However, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official statement on the meeting did not mention these security issues.

Despite deploying significant security forces, Pakistan faces pressure from Beijing to permit Chinese security presence. Attacks have frequently occurred in Balochistan, where Chinese projects are concentrated. Historical incidents, including an attack on engineers and a bus bombing in Dasu, underline the gravity of the security challenges. Security expert Abdul Basit reported some improvement in safeguarding Chinese nationals, but concerns over overall safety persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

