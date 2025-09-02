Governor Moves Supreme Court Against CM's Role in VC Appointments

Kerala's Governor Rajendra Arlekar has petitioned the Supreme Court to eliminate Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the process of selecting Vice Chancellors for two universities. Arlekar argues that existing university laws do not foresee any role for the Chief Minister in these appointments, a stance he supports by referring to past legal precedents.

The controversy stems from appointments at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and Kerala Digital University made without adhering to necessary legal protocols, a decision now under scrutiny. The Governor also maintains that including the Chief Minister contravenes University Grants Commission regulations ensuring that appointees do not judge their own interests.

While the Supreme Court initially appointed a committee with the Chief Minister to oversee the selection process, the Governor challenges this decision, advocating for modifications to ensure a more impartial procedure by involving a UGC nominee in the decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)