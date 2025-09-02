India Showcases Resilient, Regenerative Growth at Global Sustainability Summit

At the 20th Global Sustainability Summit organized by the CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development in New Delhi, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav outlined India’s evolving roadmap for sustainable growth. The two-day summit gathered representatives from over ten countries, senior industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to deliberate on sustainable business practices and climate-resilient pathways. Among the dignitaries on the dais were Shri Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Shri Sanjiv Puri, Immediate Past President, CII.

Sustainability as a Way of Life

Addressing global delegates, Shri Yadav underlined that India’s model of development is rooted in a philosophy that balances economic progress with ecological stewardship. “Sustainability should not be considered as a mere goal or objective. It must be adopted as a lifestyle choice—an evolving commitment to be resilient, regenerative, and responsible,” he stated.

He cautioned that global trade tensions, geopolitical conflicts, and barriers to investment in developing economies have created a fragile environment. Against this backdrop, he urged nations to adopt economy-wide solutions based on circular economy models, nature-positive actions, green manufacturing, and behavioural change towards responsible consumption.

Key Policy Interventions in 2025

The Minister highlighted recent landmark notifications issued under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which aim to accelerate India’s sustainability journey:

Environment Audit Rules, 2025 (29 August 2025): Establish a formal two-tier framework for environmental auditing, supported by a dedicated agency to oversee transparency and accountability. These rules supplement existing monitoring systems to strengthen compliance.

Revised Methodology for Green Credit Programme (29 August 2025): Originally launched in October 2023, the programme now allows direct private participation , mandates minimum eco-restoration commitments , mobilizes private capital for climate action, and facilitates the use of Earned Green Credits as instruments for meaningful environmental outcomes.

Amendment to Forest (Conservation and Augmentation) Rules, 2023 (31 August 2025): Linked to the National Critical Mineral Mission, 2025, these changes simplify approvals for critical mineral mining in forest areas. With 24 minerals identified as critical and 29 marked as important, the reforms seek to ensure both self-reliance and ecological balance.

India’s Achievements in Climate and Sustainability

Shri Yadav highlighted India’s position as the fastest-growing major economy that has simultaneously advanced on climate commitments. Among the key achievements he cited were:

Meeting Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement ahead of schedule.

Accelerated renewable energy deployment , especially solar and wind.

Expanding forest cover and enhancing carbon sinks .

Mainstreaming Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for sustainable waste management.

Promoting corporate accountability through Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) indicators.

Launching public campaigns like Mission LiFE and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam to instill sustainability as a societal movement.

He also announced that India will soon unveil its National Adaptation Plan (NAP), a science-led and evidence-based framework that will embed climate adaptation strategies across all sectors of national development, thereby strengthening resilience against climate risks.

Lessons for the Global South

Shri Yadav emphasized that India’s policy roadmap exemplifies how economic growth can harmonize with sustainability. For the Global South, India’s approach provides a replicable and realistic model for inclusive growth. For developed economies facing stagnation, he suggested a transformative recalibration towards sustainability, equity, and resilience.

Industry’s Role in Transformation

Calling on industry leaders and global stakeholders, the Minister urged businesses to integrate sustainability into their core strategies rather than treat it as an add-on. “Industry must transcend conventional goals and weave sustainability seamlessly into their corporate policy by aligning with national aspirations for resilience and inclusion,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the deliberations of the summit, Shri Yadav stated that the next two days would produce transformative ideas and collaborative pathways towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and regenerative global economy.

Broader Significance

The Global Sustainability Summit has, over the years, become a premier platform for dialogue between government, industry, and international stakeholders. Its 20th edition underscores India’s growing leadership role in global climate action, as the country positions itself at the intersection of development aspirations and ecological responsibility.

By placing resilience, regeneration, and responsibility at the heart of its growth model, India aims to not only achieve domestic sustainability targets but also inspire global partners to adopt holistic, future-ready solutions.