PM Modi Launches Jeevika Nidhi in Bihar to Empower Rural Women Entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today launched the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited via video conferencing. The initiative, aimed at strengthening rural women’s financial independence and entrepreneurship, is expected to benefit over 20 lakh women across Bihar.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister hailed the launch as a transformative step for rural women. He said that on this auspicious Tuesday, Bihar’s “mothers and sisters” were being empowered with a new facility that would ease their access to finance and allow them to scale up their businesses.

Digital Transformation for Women’s Financial Access

Highlighting the uniqueness of the Jeevika Nidhi, the Prime Minister emphasized that the system is completely digital, allowing women to avail loans through their mobile phones without the need for physical visits. “Mothers and sisters in Bihar can now progress in their work without unnecessary hurdles. This system is designed for transparency, speed, and empowerment,” Shri Modi said.

To operationalize this system, 12,000 community cadres are being equipped with tablets, ensuring smooth facilitation at the grassroots level. The new institution, jointly supported by the Government of Bihar and the Central Government, will ensure the easy availability of larger loans at affordable interest rates, directly transferred into the bank accounts of Jeevika Didis.

A Shift Away from Exploitative Lending

Over the years, women linked with Jeevika’s self-help groups (SHGs) have established a wide range of small enterprises and producer companies. However, many entrepreneurs have been forced to depend on microfinance institutions (MFIs) charging 18%–24% interest. The Jeevika Nidhi has been designed as an alternative, cooperative-based system to provide cheaper credit, thereby reducing the financial burden on women entrepreneurs and enabling them to invest more in their businesses.

Women at the Heart of Viksit Bharat

Calling women “the foundation of a developed India,” the Prime Minister underscored his government’s commitment to reducing the hardships faced by mothers, sisters, and daughters. He cited several flagship programs that have directly impacted women:

Swachh Bharat Mission – construction of crores of toilets to ensure dignity and end open defecation.

PM Awas Yojana – crores of pucca houses built, many registered in women’s names, boosting their social standing.

Har Ghar Jal – ensuring access to clean drinking water for every household.

Ayushman Bharat – free healthcare up to ₹5 lakh, reducing financial strain on women in times of illness.

Free Ration Scheme – guaranteeing food security for families.

Women’s Income Programs – initiatives like Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi, and Bank Sakhi to enhance earnings and create sustainable livelihoods.

“These efforts are part of a grand campaign dedicated to empowering mothers and sisters across India,” Shri Modi declared, assuring that in the coming months, this mission will be accelerated further in Bihar.

Bihar’s Cultural Reverence for Women

Linking the initiative to Bihar’s cultural ethos, the Prime Minister noted that the state has always held matrushakti (maternal power) in the highest regard. He invoked local traditions, mentioning the reverence for deities like Ganga Maiya, Kosi Maiya, Gandaki Maiya, and Punpun Maiya, as well as the worship of Janaki Ji (Sita Mata), Chhathi Maiya, and Satbahini Puja. He stressed that respect for mothers and women is an identity deeply woven into Bihar’s heritage.

Strong Words Against Opposition Insults

The Prime Minister expressed anguish over derogatory remarks made against his late mother from an opposition platform in Bihar. He described the incident as not only a personal affront but also an insult to every mother in the nation. “The abuse hurled at my mother is an insult to crores of mothers, sisters, and daughters of India,” Shri Modi said with deep emotion.

He contrasted this with his personal journey, recalling the sacrifices of his mother who endured poverty and hardship to raise her children. He affirmed that such experiences cannot be understood by those “born with silver and gold spoons” who view power as a family inheritance.

Call for Women’s Empowerment and Swadeshi Movement

The Prime Minister emphasized that the fight against anti-women mindsets must continue, highlighting past opposition to women’s reservation and even the disrespect shown towards President Droupadi Murmu. He urged the people of Bihar, especially women, to stand firm against such attitudes.

Looking ahead, Shri Modi called upon the people to embrace the new mantra: “Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar-Ghar Swadeshi”, to empower women through self-reliance and support for local products. He appealed to traders and shopkeepers to proudly declare “This is Swadeshi” and contribute to the nation’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Significance of Jeevika Nidhi

The Jeevika Nidhi cooperative marks a historic intervention in women-led development, ensuring that Bihar’s SHG movement gets institutional backing for sustainable financial growth. It will expand credit access, strengthen rural enterprises, and accelerate the growth of women-led community businesses across the state.

The event was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Samrat Choudhary and Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with several dignitaries.

With the launch of this cooperative initiative, Bihar is poised to become a model for digital, community-led women’s financial empowerment, resonating with the national vision of Viksit Bharat.