Bombay High Court's Ultimatum to Maratha Leader: A Tense Standoff at Azad Maidan

The Bombay High Court recently issued a stern ultimatum to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, allowing him to remain at Azad Maidan until the morning of September 3. Jarange has been leading a hunger strike, pressing for a 10% quota for Marathas under the OBC category.

Initially, the court directed Jarange and his supporters to vacate the area by 3 PM on Tuesday, expressing dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra government's inaction in enforcing court orders. Jarange's lawyer argued that a resolution might be reached by the next day.

The High Court strongly criticized the state government for not implementing its orders and warned of potential legal consequences if compliance is not met. The court's decision comes as Jarange continues to rally support, despite lacking the necessary permissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)