Delhi High Court Steps into Online Gaming Regulation

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Centre to form an authority and enact the necessary rules for the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act.

This development comes as a bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, reviewed a plea challenging the online gaming legislation passed by Parliament on August 21.

While the Act aims to ban all forms of online money games and promote e-sports and educational games, concerns linger about its rapid introduction without sufficient stakeholder input. The court acknowledged that the government is in the process of implementing the required authority and rules.

