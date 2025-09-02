Punjab's Call for Financial Justice Amidst Flood Crisis
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is urging the Centre to release Punjab's pending Rs 60,000 crore in the wake of devastating floods. He emphasized it as a demand for the state's 'rights,' and not an act of 'begging.' The floods have severely impacted 12 districts, claiming 29 lives.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has reiterated his demand for the release of Punjab's pending Rs 60,000 crore from the Centre. He insists this is not a plea for charity, but a call for the state's due rights in light of the recent flood crisis.
During his visit to flood-affected villages in Ferozepur district, Mann emphasized Punjab's historical sacrifices for the country, likening the current situation to the state's past contributions during crucial national moments. He expressed hope that the nation will reciprocate during Punjab's dire need.
The floods have resulted in significant devastation across 12 districts, impacting over 2.56 lakh people and resulting in 29 fatalities. The Army has deployed helicopters for relief operations, although many residents are hesitant to evacuate due to attachment to their homes and livestock.
