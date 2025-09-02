Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Indonesia: Police Clash with Protesters Over Government Spending

In Indonesia, protests against government spending have escalated, with police reportedly using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators near universities. Anger over new perks for lawmakers and economic inequality has fueled unrest, resulting in 10 deaths so far. Concerns over human rights violations persist as security forces' actions are scrutinized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia is witnessing increased unrest as protests against government spending spread across the nation, notably around universities in Bandung. This follows the introduction of enhanced perks for lawmakers, contributing to public discontent.

Police in Bandung faced criticism after allegedly using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators, a move that has heightened fears of escalated violence. Affected student groups have accused security forces of suppressing dissent and questioned the safety of campus environments.

With President Prabowo Subianto's administration under pressure, an investigation into alleged rights violations is underway. Meanwhile, Indonesians continue to voice demands for political and economic reform on social media, mobilizing around hashtags like #ResetIndonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

