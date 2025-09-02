Left Menu

MHI Observes Swachhata Pakhwada 2025, Reinforcing Clean and Green Commitments

The pledge reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to eliminating waste, discouraging single-use plastics, and promoting eco-friendly practices.

Several Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under MHI organized extensive activities during Swachhata Pakhwada, amplifying the campaign’s impact across the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) successfully observed Swachhata Pakhwada 2025 from 16th to 31st August 2025, in alignment with the Government of India’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission. The fortnight-long campaign underscored MHI’s commitment to making cleanliness and sustainability a collective responsibility while fostering a healthier work environment and promoting the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Pledge for Cleanliness

The observance began with a pledge-taking ceremony on 18th August 2025 at Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi, where Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, MHI, administered the Swachhata Pledge to officers and officials of the Ministry. The pledge reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to eliminating waste, discouraging single-use plastics, and promoting eco-friendly practices.

Activities at MHI Headquarters

Throughout the fortnight, a series of activities were undertaken within the Ministry premises to promote hygiene, sustainability, and awareness:

  • Cleanliness drives across rooms, staircases, corridors, and common areas of Udyog Bhawan.

  • Removal of unserviceable items including obsolete computers, printers, and furniture to create clutter-free workspaces.

  • Awareness programmes discouraging single-use plastics and promoting sustainable alternatives.

  • An essay competition on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, encouraging participation from MHI officers and officials.

  • Special recognition of sanitation workers: On 29th August, Shri Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary, MHI, felicitated ministry sanitation staff with gifts, acknowledging their dedication to maintaining cleanliness in the premises.

Active Participation of CPSEs

Several Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under MHI organized extensive activities during Swachhata Pakhwada, amplifying the campaign’s impact across the country.

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL): Conducted pledge-taking ceremonies at multiple units including Ranipet, Tiruchy, Hyderabad, Bhopal, and Delhi. Cleanliness drives were carried out in offices, stores, and community spaces, including road cleaning in Hyderabad and Bhopal. Awareness banners were displayed across units.

  • Instrumentation Limited: Organized awareness programmes for teachers and children at IL Nursery School, who also participated in a cleanliness drive around the school premises.

  • NEPA Limited: Carried out a workplace cleanliness drive by its Paper Machine crew in the Dryer Section basement and the back-side of the Paper Machine area.

  • Cement Corporation of India (CCI): Hosted a tree plantation drive at its Bokajan unit, with participation from employees and local community members, reinforcing the importance of green practices.

Towards a Cleaner and Developed India

The observance of Swachhata Pakhwada 2025 not only demonstrated MHI’s alignment with the Swachh Bharat Mission but also its commitment to integrating cleanliness and sustainability into the culture of government workplaces and industrial units.

By involving employees, students, workers, and communities, the initiative highlighted that Swachhata is a shared responsibility and essential for building a clean, green, and sustainable India.

The Ministry reiterated that such initiatives are stepping stones towards achieving Viksit Bharat @ 2047, where inclusive development, environmental sustainability, and civic responsibility will form the backbone of India’s progress.

 

