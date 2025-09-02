Victory for Maratha Rights: Manoj Jarange Ends Hunger Strike After Maharashtra Government Concession

Activist Manoj Jarange brought an end to his five-day hunger strike on Tuesday, following the Maharashtra government's acceptance of his key demand to provide eligible Marathas with Kunbi caste certificates, enabling them to access OBC reservation benefits.

The resolution followed the intervention of senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who, along with a cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, offered Jarange a glass of fruit juice at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

The activist, visibly emotional, addressed the cheering crowd before being taken away for a medical check-up, while warning of future action should the government default on its promises.