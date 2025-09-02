Victory for Maratha Rights: Manoj Jarange Ends Hunger Strike After Maharashtra Government Concession
Manoj Jarange concluded his hunger strike after the Maharashtra government agreed to his demands for granting Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, making them eligible for OBC reservation benefits. The protest ended with the acceptance of fruit juice from BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil at Azad Maidan.
- Country:
- India
Activist Manoj Jarange brought an end to his five-day hunger strike on Tuesday, following the Maharashtra government's acceptance of his key demand to provide eligible Marathas with Kunbi caste certificates, enabling them to access OBC reservation benefits.
The resolution followed the intervention of senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who, along with a cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, offered Jarange a glass of fruit juice at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.
The activist, visibly emotional, addressed the cheering crowd before being taken away for a medical check-up, while warning of future action should the government default on its promises.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Government Resolves Maratha Quota Standoff
Victory for Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange as Maharashtra Government Concedes to Key Quota Demands
Maratha quota stir: Situation very serious and there has been lapse on part of Maharashtra government too, says Bombay HC.
Will meet Manoj Jarange: Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation chief and minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.
Maharashtra Government Moves Forward on Maratha Quota Demand