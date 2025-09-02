CBI's Reverse Trap Uncovers Bribery Plot in GST Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two individuals for allegedly attempting to bribe a GST Intelligence Superintendent, offering Rs 22 lakh to escape scrutiny in a tax evasion case. This case has put a spotlight on corruption within tax inquiries.

According to officials, Ram Sevak Singh and Sachin Kumar Gupta were apprehended in a 'reverse trap' sting operation initiated after a complaint from the Superintendent, who refused the bribe. The accused were tracked down by the CBI with precision, securing the bribe money during their arrest.

The agency is conducting extensive searches at multiple locations associated with the suspects, aiming to uncover further evidence of the bribery attempt and wider tax evasion schemes. The successful operation exemplifies the importance of integrity among public officials, a CBI spokesperson noted.