BJP Pushes for Caste Census Rescheduling in Karnataka

BJP leaders in Karnataka have urged the State Commission for Backward Classes to delay the planned caste census, requesting it be conducted during summer instead of the Dasara festival. Concerns were raised over a newly published list of 1,400 castes, citing potential issues with religious conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:02 IST
A group of BJP leaders has called on the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes to reconsider the timing of the upcoming caste census, advocating for its delay until summer rather than during the Dasara festival.

The delegation voiced strong objections to a newly published list containing 1,400 castes, highlighting the inclusion of anomalous caste denominations like 'Kuruba-Christian' and 'Vokkaliga-Christian'. These additions have been construed by BJP representatives as attempts to encourage religious conversions and manipulate reservation benefits.

In discussions with the commission chairman Madhusudan R Naik, the leaders stressed the importance of granting acknowledgment letters for the survey and aligning the enumeration with established backward class categories. They cautioned against conducting the survey in haste, which could compromise its reliability and impact future policy formation.

