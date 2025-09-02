Left Menu

Massive Ganja Haul Busted in Warangal

Around 750 kg of dry ganja, worth over Rs 3.81 crore, was seized in Warangal, leading to the arrest of four individuals involved in its transportation. The operation was executed by police with credible intelligence, uncovering the contraband packed in plastic bags and stored in a vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:09 IST
Massive Ganja Haul Busted in Warangal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Warangal district police seized approximately 750 kg of dry ganja valued at over Rs 3.81 crore. This operation resulted in the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in transporting the contraband.

The arrest came after a police team, acting on precise intelligence, intercepted the suspects near Chilukamma Nagar forest in Khanapur mandal on September 1. Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh confirmed the operation and subsequent arrests.

Upon interrogation, the apprehended individuals admitted to carrying the ganja under the instructions of other individuals currently evading arrest. The contraband, originally packed in 23 plastic bags in Andhra Pradesh, was temporarily hidden after a police check on August 28, leading to its concealment in Chilukalagutta.

TRENDING

1
BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara': A Tribute to Modi's Vision for Delhi

BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara': A Tribute to Modi's Vision for Delhi

 India
2
YSRCP Accuses NDA Coalition of Media Suppression

YSRCP Accuses NDA Coalition of Media Suppression

 India
3
Maratha Protesters Celebrate Victory as Government Concedes to Demands

Maratha Protesters Celebrate Victory as Government Concedes to Demands

 India
4
Bihar Bandh Called to Protest Insults at PM Modi

Bihar Bandh Called to Protest Insults at PM Modi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025