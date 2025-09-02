Massive Ganja Haul Busted in Warangal
Around 750 kg of dry ganja, worth over Rs 3.81 crore, was seized in Warangal, leading to the arrest of four individuals involved in its transportation. The operation was executed by police with credible intelligence, uncovering the contraband packed in plastic bags and stored in a vehicle.
In a significant drug bust, Warangal district police seized approximately 750 kg of dry ganja valued at over Rs 3.81 crore. This operation resulted in the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in transporting the contraband.
The arrest came after a police team, acting on precise intelligence, intercepted the suspects near Chilukamma Nagar forest in Khanapur mandal on September 1. Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh confirmed the operation and subsequent arrests.
Upon interrogation, the apprehended individuals admitted to carrying the ganja under the instructions of other individuals currently evading arrest. The contraband, originally packed in 23 plastic bags in Andhra Pradesh, was temporarily hidden after a police check on August 28, leading to its concealment in Chilukalagutta.
