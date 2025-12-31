Assam Police's Innovative 'No Regret New Year' Campaign: A Fresh Take on Drunk Driving Awareness

Assam Police has taken an inventive approach to its latest digital campaign, 'No Regret New Year', aiming to combat drunk driving with humor and creativity. This fresh take on safety during festive celebrations revisits their successful 'DJ Lockup' theme, which previously reached millions and effectively reduced accident rates.

The initiative includes witty social media posts, like a 'New Year Party Invite' for drunk drivers, emphasizing responsible partying to avoid encounters with law enforcement. These efforts have not only gone viral but also captured public admiration, earning accolades from notable individuals such as industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Recognizing the campaign's success in fostering road safety and behavioral change, Assam Police remains committed to ensuring a 'No Regret New Year' for all. Through smart, engaging messaging, they hope to encourage revellers to celebrate responsibly, ensuring safe journeys home and creating lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)