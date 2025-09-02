Left Menu

Fugitive Caught: Life Sentence Parole Jumper Nabbed After Decade

Delhi Police have apprehended Hasin Hussan in Gujarat's Godhra, a decade after he jumped parole following a 2013 life sentence for a 2006 double murder. Originally sentenced for killing two neighbors in Delhi, Hussan evaded capture by moving across several states before settling in Godhra, Gujarat.

Delhi Police have finally tracked down and arrested a convict who evaded justice for nearly a decade. Hasin Hussan was captured in Gujarat's Godhra following a meticulously planned raid.

Hussan was initially sentenced to life imprisonment in 2013 for the 2006 murders of two neighbors and an attempted murder in Delhi's Welcome area. Despite his sentencing being upheld by the Delhi High Court in 2015, he managed to escape while on parole in 2016.

In order to avoid capture, Hussan moved between multiple states, including Assam and Madhya Pradesh, before settling in Godhra, where he lived under the radar. His capture comes after persistent efforts by the police following specific intelligence.

