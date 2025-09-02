Left Menu

Victory for Marathas: Activist's Hunger Strike Concludes as Government Concedes

Activist Manoj Jarange ended his five-day fast after the Maharashtra government accepted key demands, enabling Marathas access to reservation benefits. The breakthrough led to celebrations among supporters, while Jarange warned against backtracking on promises. A government resolution confirmed the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates and other community benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:19 IST
Victory for Marathas: Activist's Hunger Strike Concludes as Government Concedes
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Manoj Jarange concluded his hunger strike after five days, following the Maharashtra government's agreement to several of his demands, which aim to benefit the Maratha community. This agreement includes issuing Kunbi caste certificates, facilitating Marathas' access to reservation benefits, akin to those enjoyed by the OBCs.

The strike, held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, came to an emotional end as Jarange accepted fruit juice offered by BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. The air was filled with celebration among supporters, while Jarange continued to caution Vikhe Patil against the government reneging on its promises.

The government has since issued a resolution confirming the establishment of local committees to verify claims for Kunbi caste certificates based on historical records. This move is part of broader concessions, including withdrawing cases against Maratha protesters and offering financial aid to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

 Global
2
Vyuha Labs: Pioneering Cyber Innovation for Enhanced Security

Vyuha Labs: Pioneering Cyber Innovation for Enhanced Security

 India
3
Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Fast After Government Agreement

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Fast After Government Agreement

 India
4
Family Strife: Shocking Family Murder Over Land Dispute

Family Strife: Shocking Family Murder Over Land Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025