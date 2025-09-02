Victory for Marathas: Activist's Hunger Strike Concludes as Government Concedes

Activist Manoj Jarange concluded his hunger strike after five days, following the Maharashtra government's agreement to several of his demands, which aim to benefit the Maratha community. This agreement includes issuing Kunbi caste certificates, facilitating Marathas' access to reservation benefits, akin to those enjoyed by the OBCs.

The strike, held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, came to an emotional end as Jarange accepted fruit juice offered by BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. The air was filled with celebration among supporters, while Jarange continued to caution Vikhe Patil against the government reneging on its promises.

The government has since issued a resolution confirming the establishment of local committees to verify claims for Kunbi caste certificates based on historical records. This move is part of broader concessions, including withdrawing cases against Maratha protesters and offering financial aid to affected families.

