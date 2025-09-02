Left Menu

Record-Breaking Collections for MCD's Suniyo Property Tax Amnesty Scheme

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Suniyo property tax amnesty scheme collected Rs 304 crore within three months, surpassing previous records. It engaged over 1 lakh taxpayers, significantly higher than its predecessor, the Samriddhi scheme. Increased awareness and digital payment options contributed to the scheme's success.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has seen unprecedented success with its Suniyo property tax amnesty scheme, amassing Rs 304 crore in just three months, eclipsing past initiatives.

From June to August 2025, over 1,02,142 taxpayers registered under the Suniyo scheme, far surpassing the 38,805 participants of last year's Samriddhi initiative. The enhanced participation and collections were buoyed by greater public awareness and streamlined digital payment methods, reducing issues like cheque bounce.

Regional data further revealed that zones such as Narela and Karol Bagh made considerable contributions, with West zone registering the highest number of taxpayers. MCD officials attribute this remarkable growth to increased public engagement and the scheme's ability to broaden the taxpayer base.

