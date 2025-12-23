PayNearby Saathi Revolutionizes Digital Payments with TPAP Approval
Fintech firm PayNearby has received TPAP approval from the National Payments Corporation of India, launching PayNearby Saathi for assisted UPI onboarding via its retail network. This initiative aims to integrate more citizens into India's digital financial ecosystem, with future additions like micro-insurance and lending services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Fintech leader PayNearby announced it has secured Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) status from the National Payments Corporation of India, marking a significant milestone for expanding digital payments.
In a bid to enhance financial inclusivity, PayNearby launched the PayNearby Saathi platform, designed to onboard UPI users in an assisted manner through its extensive retail network.
With UPI as a dominant payment method in India, this initiative promises to broaden access to digital financial services, including future offerings in micro-insurance and lending, fortifying India's digital financial revolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)