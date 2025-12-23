PayNearby Saathi Revolutionizes Digital Payments with TPAP Approval

Fintech leader PayNearby announced it has secured Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) status from the National Payments Corporation of India, marking a significant milestone for expanding digital payments.

In a bid to enhance financial inclusivity, PayNearby launched the PayNearby Saathi platform, designed to onboard UPI users in an assisted manner through its extensive retail network.

With UPI as a dominant payment method in India, this initiative promises to broaden access to digital financial services, including future offerings in micro-insurance and lending, fortifying India's digital financial revolution.

