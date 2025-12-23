Left Menu

15 Lakh Taxpayers Revise Returns Amid Bogus Claim Crackdown

The Income Tax Department's NUDGE campaign prompts 15 lakh taxpayers to revise returns for AY 2025-26, addressing bogus claims tied to unrecognised political parties and charitable institutions. With 21 lakh updates and Rs 2,500 crore paid, the deadline for revisions is December 31, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:44 IST
The Income Tax Department reported on Tuesday that over 15 lakh taxpayers have filed revised returns for the 2025-26 assessment year. This action is part of the department's NUDGE campaign designed to address incorrect deductions linked to unrecognised political parties or charitable bodies.

In a statement, the department detailed that more than 15 lakh income tax returns (ITRs) had been corrected for the current fiscal year, with over 21 lakh taxpayers updating their returns, contributing Rs 2,500 crore in taxes. The deadline for making these revisions is December 31, 2025.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) highlighted the severity of bogus claims attributed to donations to certain entities that operate as conduits for fraudulent transactions. This led to substantial enforcement actions and the subsequent launching of the NUDGE campaign on December 12, cautioning affected taxpayers to verify claims within the prescribed timeframe.

