Major Cocaine Bust: International Smuggling Ring Foiled

In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, authorities on Tuesday announced the seizure of contraband believed to be cocaine worth Rs 56 crore. Four individuals, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in connection with the operation.

The Air Intelligence Unit of Chennai Customs intercepted two Indian male passengers at Chennai International Airport who arrived via Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa. An examination of their luggage revealed cocaine concealed in chocolate cans.

Pursuing relentless investigations, the Narcotics Control Bureau apprehended suspects in both Mumbai and Delhi, unraveling the operations of a suspected international syndicate. This success marks the continued vigilance of Chennai Customs and allied enforcement agencies in their fight against drug trafficking.