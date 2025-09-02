Left Menu

Major Cocaine Bust: International Smuggling Ring Foiled

Authorities dismantled a suspected drug smuggling ring, arresting four men and seizing cocaine valued at Rs 56 crore. Two passengers arriving from Addis Ababa were intercepted with cocaine hidden in chocolate cans, leading to further arrests in Mumbai and Delhi. Ongoing investigations aim to reveal more connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:47 IST
Major Cocaine Bust: International Smuggling Ring Foiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, authorities on Tuesday announced the seizure of contraband believed to be cocaine worth Rs 56 crore. Four individuals, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in connection with the operation.

The Air Intelligence Unit of Chennai Customs intercepted two Indian male passengers at Chennai International Airport who arrived via Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa. An examination of their luggage revealed cocaine concealed in chocolate cans.

Pursuing relentless investigations, the Narcotics Control Bureau apprehended suspects in both Mumbai and Delhi, unraveling the operations of a suspected international syndicate. This success marks the continued vigilance of Chennai Customs and allied enforcement agencies in their fight against drug trafficking.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivity

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivi...

 India
3
Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

 India
4
Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Floods

Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025